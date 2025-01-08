LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 779 per share. The stock is currently trading at 777.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.