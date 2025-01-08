Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 779 per share. The stock is currently trading at 777.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 778.05 and closed at 776.75. The stock reached a high of 783.75 and a low of 775.10, with a trading volume of 563,547 shares on the BSE. SBI's market capitalization stood at 692,907.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 600.70, reflecting its market volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹777.85, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹779

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 777.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 774.68 and 783.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 774.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 783.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at 776.95. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a gain of 24.20%, reaching 776.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.04%
3 Months4.03%
6 Months-9.58%
YTD-2.04%
1 Year24.2%
08 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 7 January, 2025: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, SBI Life Insurance Company, HCL Technologies, Trent among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-7-january-2025-oil-natural-gas-corporation-sbi-life-insurance-company-hcl-technologies-trent-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11736245997726.html

08 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Are you an SBI customer? Here’s how new chairman C.S. Setty plans to improve your banking experience

SBI is the banking lifeline for one in every three Indians. With that kind of customer base, it isn’t easy to keep every customer happy all of the time. But Setty intends to try.  

https://www.livemint.com/companies/state-bank-of-india-cs-setty-sbi-customer-service-digital-banking-corporate-bad-loan-deposits-pension-liability-11736248960214.html

08 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Risks to economy escalating in 2025, says SBICAPS

Amid rising currency volatility and the diversification of global supply chains, emerging risk from rising household debt, fluctuating FII flows, and global financial tightening threaten to amplify economic fragility, SBICAPS says

https://www.livemint.com/economy/risks-to-economy-escalating-in-2025-says-sbicaps-gdp-growth-rbi-11736259156421.html

08 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1783.68Support 1774.68
Resistance 2788.27Support 2770.27
Resistance 3792.68Support 3765.68
08 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 990.0, 27.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
08 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10106 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹776.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 783.75 & 775.1 yesterday to end at 779. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

