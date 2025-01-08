Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹778.05 and closed at ₹776.75. The stock reached a high of ₹783.75 and a low of ₹775.10, with a trading volume of 563,547 shares on the BSE. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹692,907.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹600.70, reflecting its market volatility.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹777.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹774.68 and ₹783.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹774.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 783.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹776.95. Over the past year, SBI shares have experienced a gain of 24.20%, reaching ₹776.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|3 Months
|4.03%
|6 Months
|-9.58%
|YTD
|-2.04%
|1 Year
|24.2%
SBI is the banking lifeline for one in every three Indians. With that kind of customer base, it isn’t easy to keep every customer happy all of the time. But Setty intends to try.
Amid rising currency volatility and the diversification of global supply chains, emerging risk from rising household debt, fluctuating FII flows, and global financial tightening threaten to amplify economic fragility, SBICAPS says
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|783.68
|Support 1
|774.68
|Resistance 2
|788.27
|Support 2
|770.27
|Resistance 3
|792.68
|Support 3
|765.68
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹990.0, 27.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 563 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹783.75 & ₹775.1 yesterday to end at ₹779. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend