Sbi Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹838.7 and closed at ₹839.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹861.55, while the lowest was ₹837.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹767561.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1499246 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹839.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹861.55 & ₹837.65 yesterday to end at ₹839.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend