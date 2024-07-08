Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 839.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 860.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 838.7 and closed at 839.25. The highest price reached during the day was 861.55, while the lowest was 837.65. The market capitalization stood at 767561.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were 912.1 and 543.15 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1499246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹839.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 861.55 & 837.65 yesterday to end at 839.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

