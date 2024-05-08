Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 807.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 811.20, closed at 807.75 with a high of 814.45 and a low of 793.35. The market capitalization was 715,708.3 crore with a 52-week high of 836 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE volume was 352,828 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:07 AM IST Smriti Irani's total mutual fund investment at ₹88 lakh; SBI Magnum, DSP MF among 7 schemes in BJP leader's portfolio

The BJP leader invested in around seven MFs at the end of March 2024, with two midcap funds in her portfolio, according to the affidavit.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/smriti-irani-s-total-mutual-fund-investment-at-rs-88-lakh-sbi-magnum-dsp-mf-among-the-7-schemes-11715095966923.html

08 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1812.9Support 1791.45
Resistance 2824.5Support 2781.6
Resistance 3834.35Support 3770.0
08 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 2.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212122
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1111
08 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17230 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.

08 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹807.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 814.45 & 793.35 yesterday to end at 807.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

