Sbi Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹811.20, closed at ₹807.75 with a high of ₹814.45 and a low of ₹793.35. The market capitalization was ₹715,708.3 crore with a 52-week high of ₹836 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume was 352,828 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The BJP leader invested in around seven MFs at the end of March 2024, with two midcap funds in her portfolio, according to the affidavit.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/smriti-irani-s-total-mutual-fund-investment-at-rs-88-lakh-sbi-magnum-dsp-mf-among-the-7-schemes-11715095966923.html
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.9
|Support 1
|791.45
|Resistance 2
|824.5
|Support 2
|781.6
|Resistance 3
|834.35
|Support 3
|770.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 2.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 0.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹814.45 & ₹793.35 yesterday to end at ₹807.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!