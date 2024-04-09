Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 764.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 768.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBI opened at 767.65, closed at 764.35 with a high of 770 and a low of 761.85. The market capitalization was 685,766.26 crore. The 52-week high was 793.5 and the 52-week low was 519. The BSE volume for SBI was 391,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹764.35 on last trading day

