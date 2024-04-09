Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBI opened at ₹767.65, closed at ₹764.35 with a high of ₹770 and a low of ₹761.85. The market capitalization was ₹685,766.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹793.5 and the 52-week low was ₹519. The BSE volume for SBI was 391,601 shares.
09 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹764.35 on last trading day
