Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹813.85, reached a high of ₹817.9, and a low of ₹803 before closing at ₹809.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹720796.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹912.1, and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 680135 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 19.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 680 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹817.9 & ₹803 yesterday to end at ₹807.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.