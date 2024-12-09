Explore
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 864 per share. The stock is currently trading at 864.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 866.95 and closed at 864.85, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of 875.5 and a low of 856.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 770,774.8 crore. Over the past year, SBI's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 583.35, with a trading volume of 431,320 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35:02 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹864.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹864

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 864.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 855.42 and 873.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 855.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 873.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:20:04 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at 865.45. Over the past year, SBI shares have risen by 41.19% to reach 865.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.94%
3 Months9.66%
6 Months4.06%
YTD34.51%
1 Year41.19%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49:13 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1873.87Support 1855.42
Resistance 2883.88Support 2846.98
Resistance 3892.32Support 3836.97
09 Dec 2024, 08:35:23 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 15.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181818
    Buy11111212
    Hold5544
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell1122
09 Dec 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14999 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00:15 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹864.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 875.5 & 856.85 yesterday to end at 864. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

