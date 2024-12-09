Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹866.95 and closed at ₹864.85, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹875.5 and a low of ₹856.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹770,774.8 crore. Over the past year, SBI's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹583.35, with a trading volume of 431,320 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹864.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹855.42 and ₹873.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹855.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 873.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹865.45. Over the past year, SBI shares have risen by 41.19% to reach ₹865.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.94%
|3 Months
|9.66%
|6 Months
|4.06%
|YTD
|34.51%
|1 Year
|41.19%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|873.87
|Support 1
|855.42
|Resistance 2
|883.88
|Support 2
|846.98
|Resistance 3
|892.32
|Support 3
|836.97
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 15.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹875.5 & ₹856.85 yesterday to end at ₹864. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend