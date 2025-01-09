Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1 %. The stock closed at 779 per share. The stock is currently trading at 771.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 781 and closed slightly lower at 779. The day's high reached 782.5, while the low dipped to 760.1. The market capitalization stood at 695,004.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,224,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 990.0, 28.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
09 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10571 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1224 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹779 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 782.5 & 760.1 yesterday to end at 771.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

