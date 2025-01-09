Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹781 and closed slightly lower at ₹779. The day's high reached ₹782.5, while the low dipped to ₹760.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹695,004.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,224,097 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹990.0, 28.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1224 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹782.5 & ₹760.1 yesterday to end at ₹771.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend