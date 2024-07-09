Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 860.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 859.5 and closed at 860.05. The high for the day was 864.8, and the low was 852.9. The market capitalization was 764169.9 crore. The 52-week high was 912.1, and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume was 1108215 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1862.13Support 1850.63
Resistance 2869.32Support 2846.32
Resistance 3873.63Support 3839.13
09 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 910.0, 6.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171821
    Buy13131210
    Hold6676
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
09 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18687 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1108 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹860.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 864.8 & 852.9 yesterday to end at 860.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.