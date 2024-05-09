Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock closed at ₹801.95 on the last day with an open price of ₹802.35. The high for the day was ₹821.8 and the low was ₹799.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹723249.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for SBI were ₹836 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 752735 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 3.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 56.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 752 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹821.8 & ₹799.65 yesterday to end at ₹801.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
