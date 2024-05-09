Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 801.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 810.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock closed at 801.95 on the last day with an open price of 802.35. The high for the day was 821.8 and the low was 799.65. The market capitalization stood at 723249.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for SBI were 836 and 543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 752735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 3.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212122
    Buy10101011
    Hold6663
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1111
09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18297 k

The trading volume yesterday was 56.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 752 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹801.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 821.8 & 799.65 yesterday to end at 801.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

