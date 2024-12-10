Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 864 per share. The stock is currently trading at 857.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 862.95 and closed at 864, reaching a high of 866.8 and a low of 856.75. The market capitalization stood at 765,777 crore. Over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 583.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 646,144 shares for SBI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 16.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181818
    Buy11111212
    Hold5544
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell1122
10 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14724 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 646 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹864 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 866.8 & 856.75 yesterday to end at 857.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

