Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹862.95 and closed at ₹864, reaching a high of ₹866.8 and a low of ₹856.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹765,777 crore. Over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹583.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 646,144 shares for SBI.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 16.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 646 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹866.8 & ₹856.75 yesterday to end at ₹857.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend