Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 752.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 737.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 761.80 and closed at 752.35, marking a decline in value. The stock reached a high of 761.80 and a low of 732.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 657,745.94 crore, with a trading volume of 1,805,880 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, SBI's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 637.80.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1754.72Support 1726.57
Resistance 2771.38Support 2715.08
Resistance 3782.87Support 3698.42
10 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 940.0, 27.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12111112
    Hold5554
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1111
10 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13852 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 181.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1805 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹752.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 761.80 & 732.05 yesterday to end at 737.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

