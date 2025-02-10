Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹761.80 and closed at ₹752.35, marking a decline in value. The stock reached a high of ₹761.80 and a low of ₹732.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹657,745.94 crore, with a trading volume of 1,805,880 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, SBI's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹637.80.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|754.72
|Support 1
|726.57
|Resistance 2
|771.38
|Support 2
|715.08
|Resistance 3
|782.87
|Support 3
|698.42
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹940.0, 27.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 181.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1805 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹761.80 & ₹732.05 yesterday to end at ₹737.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend