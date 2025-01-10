Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 771.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 760.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 771.95 and closed slightly lower at 771.20. The stock reached a high of 771.95 and a low of 726.90 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at approximately 678,583.48 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 600.70, with a trading volume of 803,943 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1778.82Support 1733.72
Resistance 2797.63Support 2707.43
Resistance 3823.92Support 3688.62
10 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 990.0, 30.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
10 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11011 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 803 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹771.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 771.95 & 726.9 yesterday to end at 760.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

