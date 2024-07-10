Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 856.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 860.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at 860 and closed at 856.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 869.9, and the low was 855.85. The market capitalization stood at 768364.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 758,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has dropped by 0.82% and is currently trading at 853.90. Over the past year, SBI's shares have gained 45.34% to reach 853.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months4.76%
6 Months37.72%
YTD34.15%
1 Year45.34%
10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1868.7Support 1854.75
Resistance 2876.3Support 2848.4
Resistance 3882.65Support 3840.8
10 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 910.0, 5.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171821
    Buy13131210
    Hold6676
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
10 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18485 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 758 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹856.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 869.9 & 855.85 yesterday to end at 856.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

