Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at ₹860 and closed at ₹856.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹869.9, and the low was ₹855.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹768364.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 758,991 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has dropped by 0.82% and is currently trading at ₹853.90. Over the past year, SBI's shares have gained 45.34% to reach ₹853.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.25%
|3 Months
|4.76%
|6 Months
|37.72%
|YTD
|34.15%
|1 Year
|45.34%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|868.7
|Support 1
|854.75
|Resistance 2
|876.3
|Support 2
|848.4
|Resistance 3
|882.65
|Support 3
|840.8
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 5.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 758 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹869.9 & ₹855.85 yesterday to end at ₹856.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend