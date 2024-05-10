Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹813.45, closed at ₹810.4, with a high of ₹839.6 and a low of ₹803.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹731504.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹836 and the low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume was 1177161 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|837.58
|Support 1
|801.48
|Resistance 2
|856.67
|Support 2
|784.47
|Resistance 3
|873.68
|Support 3
|765.38
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 144.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 1177 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹839.6 & ₹803.55 yesterday to end at ₹810.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
