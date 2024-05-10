Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 810.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 813.45, closed at 810.4, with a high of 839.6 and a low of 803.55. The market capitalization stood at 731504.84 crore. The 52-week high was 836 and the low was 543.15. The BSE volume was 1177161 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST SBI projects optimism in itself, economy after strong Q4

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/sbi-q4-results-dinesh-khara-projects-optimism-in-the-bank-economy-11715259244359.html

10 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1837.58Support 1801.48
Resistance 2856.67Support 2784.47
Resistance 3873.68Support 3765.38
10 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212122
    Buy10101011
    Hold6663
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1111
10 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20666 k

The trading volume yesterday was 144.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 1177 k.

10 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹810.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 839.6 & 803.55 yesterday to end at 810.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

