Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹862 and closed slightly lower at ₹857.85. The stock reached a high of ₹868.85 and a low of ₹858.5 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹774,210.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 197,287 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|871.48
|Support 1
|860.58
|Resistance 2
|875.67
|Support 2
|853.87
|Resistance 3
|882.38
|Support 3
|849.68
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 15.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹868.85 & ₹858.5 yesterday to end at ₹867.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend