Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 737.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 736.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 740.55 and closed at 737.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 744.05 and a low of 733.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 657,567.46 crore, SBI's performance remains notable within its 52-week range, having peaked at 912.10 and dipped to 637.80. The BSE recorded a volume of 788,061 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 26.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12111112
    Hold5554
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1111
11 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13894 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 788 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹737.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 744.05 & 733.60 yesterday to end at 736.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.