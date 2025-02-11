Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹740.55 and closed at ₹737.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹744.05 and a low of ₹733.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹657,567.46 crore, SBI's performance remains notable within its 52-week range, having peaked at ₹912.10 and dipped to ₹637.80. The BSE recorded a volume of 788,061 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 26.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 788 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹744.05 & ₹733.60 yesterday to end at ₹736.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend