Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹861, closed at ₹860.95, with a high of ₹861 and a low of ₹843.3. The market capitalization was ₹757,788.8 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 479,702 shares traded.
11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18594 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 479 k.
11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹860.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹861 & ₹843.3 yesterday to end at ₹849.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend