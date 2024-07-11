Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 860.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 849.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 861, closed at 860.95, with a high of 861 and a low of 843.3. The market capitalization was 757,788.8 crores, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 479,702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18594 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 479 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹860.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 861 & 843.3 yesterday to end at 849.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

