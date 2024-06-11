Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹836.75 and closed at ₹832.15. The stock reached a high of ₹836.75 and a low of ₹829.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization was ₹743,286.3 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was ₹912.1 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 105,569 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.4% to reach ₹835.5, outperforming its peers. While HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing a decline in their share prices, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.27%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1560.75
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1185687.83
|ICICI Bank
|1126.45
|2.4
|0.21
|1171.55
|898.85
|791031.0
|State Bank Of India
|835.5
|3.35
|0.4
|912.1
|543.15
|745651.33
|Axis Bank
|1205.65
|5.2
|0.43
|1241.9
|921.0
|372132.36
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1731.95
|-13.55
|-0.78
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344297.8
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 6.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.41% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is down by 48.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹835.3, a decrease of 0.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with heightened volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi touched a high of 837.0 & a low of 829.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|837.97
|Support 1
|830.67
|Resistance 2
|841.13
|Support 2
|826.53
|Resistance 3
|845.27
|Support 3
|823.37
Sbi Share Price Today Live:
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, SBI's share price increased by 0.15% to reach ₹833.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and up by 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1562.7
|1.2
|0.08
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1187169.23
|ICICI Bank
|1123.8
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1171.55
|898.85
|789170.08
|State Bank Of India
|833.4
|1.25
|0.15
|912.1
|543.15
|743777.16
|Axis Bank
|1201.75
|1.3
|0.11
|1241.9
|921.0
|370928.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1732.85
|-12.65
|-0.72
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344476.72
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 4.41%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹832.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹836.75 & ₹829.1 yesterday to end at ₹832.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend