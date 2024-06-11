LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST Trade

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 832.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.