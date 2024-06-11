Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 832.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 836 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 836.75 and closed at 832.15. The stock reached a high of 836.75 and a low of 829.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization was 743,286.3 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was 912.1 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 105,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:25 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹836, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹832.15

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 836 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 827.15 and 841.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 827.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 841.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.4% to reach 835.5, outperforming its peers. While HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing a decline in their share prices, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.27%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1560.75-0.75-0.051757.81363.451185687.83
ICICI Bank1126.452.40.211171.55898.85791031.0
State Bank Of India835.53.350.4912.1543.15745651.33
Axis Bank1205.655.20.431241.9921.0372132.36
Kotak Mahindra Bank1731.95-13.55-0.781987.01544.15344297.8
11 Jun 2024, 11:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181821
    Buy12121210
    Hold7776
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
11 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.41% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is down by 48.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 835.3, a decrease of 0.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with heightened volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi touched a high of 837.0 & a low of 829.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1837.97Support 1830.67
Resistance 2841.13Support 2826.53
Resistance 3845.27Support 3823.37
11 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 4.41%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹832.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 836.75 & 829.1 yesterday to end at 832.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

