Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 764.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 767.75, closed at 764.15, with a high of 780.7 and a low of 763.9. The market capitalization was 695226.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 793.5 and a 52-week low of 525. The BSE volume was 346,439 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months19.65%
6 Months32.41%
YTD21.34%
1 Year46.41%
12 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹779, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹764.15

The current data for SBI stock shows the price at 779, with a percent change of 1.94% and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

12 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹764.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume was 346,439 shares with a closing price of 764.15.

