Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Gains in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹767.75, closed at ₹764.15, with a high of ₹780.7 and a low of ₹763.9. The market capitalization was ₹695226.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹793.5 and a 52-week low of ₹525. The BSE volume was 346,439 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.04%
|3 Months
|19.65%
|6 Months
|32.41%
|YTD
|21.34%
|1 Year
|46.41%
The current data for SBI stock shows the price at ₹779, with a percent change of 1.94% and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume was 346,439 shares with a closing price of ₹764.15.
