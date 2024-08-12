Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹816.8 and closed at ₹807.65. The stock reached a high of ₹829.9 and a low of ₹809.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹735,566.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 822,817 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|832.58
|Support 1
|812.18
|Resistance 2
|841.47
|Support 2
|800.67
|Resistance 3
|852.98
|Support 3
|791.78
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 17.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 822 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹829.9 & ₹809.85 yesterday to end at ₹824.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.