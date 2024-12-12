Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹865.75 and closed at ₹867.60, reaching a high of ₹869.75 and a low of ₹860.80. The market capitalization stood at ₹768,945.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹600.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 342,069 shares for SBI.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹867.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹869.75 & ₹860.8 yesterday to end at ₹861.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend