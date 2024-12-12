Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 867.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 861.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 865.75 and closed at 867.60, reaching a high of 869.75 and a low of 860.80. The market capitalization stood at 768,945.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 600.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 342,069 shares for SBI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹867.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 869.75 & 860.8 yesterday to end at 861.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

