Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹738.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹736.85, with a daily high of ₹740 and a low of ₹726.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹652,346.90 crore. Over the past year, SBI has experienced a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹702.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 826,170 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹733.45. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 5.38%, reaching ₹733.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|3 Months
|-10.74%
|6 Months
|-10.57%
|YTD
|-7.26%
|1 Year
|5.38%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|738.62
|Support 1
|725.02
|Resistance 2
|746.18
|Support 2
|718.98
|Resistance 3
|752.22
|Support 3
|711.42
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹930.0, 27.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 826 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹740 & ₹726.90 yesterday to end at ₹731. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend