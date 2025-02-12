Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 736.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 731 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 738.15 and closed slightly lower at 736.85, with a daily high of 740 and a low of 726.90. The market capitalization stood at 652,346.90 crore. Over the past year, SBI has experienced a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 702.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 826,170 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at 733.45. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 5.38%, reaching 733.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now standing at 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.76%
3 Months-10.74%
6 Months-10.57%
YTD-7.26%
1 Year5.38%
12 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1738.62Support 1725.02
Resistance 2746.18Support 2718.98
Resistance 3752.22Support 3711.42
12 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 930.0, 27.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12111111
    Hold5555
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14203 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 826 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹736.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 740 & 726.90 yesterday to end at 731. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

