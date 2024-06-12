Explore
Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.30 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 996.75 0.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 321.10 1.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.50 1.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.60 0.82%
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 835.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 834.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 837.7, closed at 835.25, with a high of 837.7 and a low of 833. The market capitalization stood at 744848.11 cr. The 52-week high was 912.1 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume was 53280 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:01:40 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 7.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181821
    Buy12121210
    Hold7776
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
12 Jun 2024, 10:45:06 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 6.16% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI shares traded until 10 AM is 6.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 842.8, up by 0.9%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi touched a high of 842.0 & a low of 834.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1842.98Support 1835.23
Resistance 2846.37Support 2830.87
Resistance 3850.73Support 3827.48
12 Jun 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:56:17 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.39% today, reaching 838.5, in line with other major banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.47% and 0.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1576.3511.60.741757.81363.451197539.01
ICICI Bank1126.658.10.721171.55898.85791171.44
State Bank Of India838.53.250.39912.1543.15748328.71
Axis Bank1198.855.00.421241.9921.0370033.49
Kotak Mahindra Bank1724.654.350.251987.01544.15342846.62
12 Jun 2024, 09:44:49 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 11.36%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:32:11 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹835.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 837.7 & 833 yesterday to end at 835.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

