Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹837.7, closed at ₹835.25, with a high of ₹837.7 and a low of ₹833. The market capitalization stood at ₹744848.11 cr. The 52-week high was ₹912.1 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume was 53280 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 7.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI shares traded until 10 AM is 6.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹842.8, up by 0.9%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi touched a high of 842.0 & a low of 834.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|842.98
|Support 1
|835.23
|Resistance 2
|846.37
|Support 2
|830.87
|Resistance 3
|850.73
|Support 3
|827.48
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.39% today, reaching ₹838.5, in line with other major banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.47% and 0.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1576.35
|11.6
|0.74
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1197539.01
|ICICI Bank
|1126.65
|8.1
|0.72
|1171.55
|898.85
|791171.44
|State Bank Of India
|838.5
|3.25
|0.39
|912.1
|543.15
|748328.71
|Axis Bank
|1198.85
|5.0
|0.42
|1241.9
|921.0
|370033.49
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1724.65
|4.35
|0.25
|1987.0
|1544.15
|342846.62
Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹837.7 & ₹833 yesterday to end at ₹835.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend