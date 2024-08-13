Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 824.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 819.2 and closed at 824.2. The stock reached a high of 822.6 and a low of 810.85. The market capitalization stood at 725,570.99 crore. SBI's 52-week high is 912.1, while the 52-week low is 543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,142,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.65% and is trading today at 818.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 41.53%, reaching 818.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months-8.2%
6 Months14.79%
YTD26.56%
1 Year41.53%
13 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1820.1Support 1808.3
Resistance 2827.45Support 2803.85
Resistance 3831.9Support 3796.5
13 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 18.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy13131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
13 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17517 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1142 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹824.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 822.6 & 810.85 yesterday to end at 813. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

