Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹819.2 and closed at ₹824.2. The stock reached a high of ₹822.6 and a low of ₹810.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹725,570.99 crore. SBI's 52-week high is ₹912.1, while the 52-week low is ₹543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,142,861 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.65% and is trading today at ₹818.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 41.53%, reaching ₹818.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|-8.2%
|6 Months
|14.79%
|YTD
|26.56%
|1 Year
|41.53%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.1
|Support 1
|808.3
|Resistance 2
|827.45
|Support 2
|803.85
|Resistance 3
|831.9
|Support 3
|796.5
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 18.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1142 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹822.6 & ₹810.85 yesterday to end at ₹813. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.