Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹862.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹861.55. The stock reached a high of ₹864.2 and a low of ₹851.25 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹761,894.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 179,011 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|861.82
|Support 1
|848.67
|Resistance 2
|869.63
|Support 2
|843.33
|Resistance 3
|874.97
|Support 3
|835.52
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 17.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹864.2 & ₹851.25 yesterday to end at ₹853.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend