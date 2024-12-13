Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Hello User
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 861.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 853.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 862.5 and closed slightly lower at 861.55. The stock reached a high of 864.2 and a low of 851.25 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at 761,894.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 179,011 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1861.82Support 1848.67
Resistance 2869.63Support 2843.33
Resistance 3874.97Support 3835.52
13 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 17.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181818
    Buy11111212
    Hold5544
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
13 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13266 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹861.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 864.2 & 851.25 yesterday to end at 853.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

