Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹732.95 and closed at ₹731. The stock reached a high of ₹738.30 and a low of ₹717.25. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹654,354.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹702.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 550,605 shares, reflecting active market participation amidst fluctuating price movements.
Sbi trading at ₹732.40, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹733.25
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹732.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹720.6 and ₹742.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹720.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 742.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at ₹734.95. Over the past year, SBI's shares have risen by 5.38% to reach ₹734.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|3 Months
|-10.74%
|6 Months
|-10.57%
|YTD
|-7.26%
|1 Year
|5.38%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|742.15
|Support 1
|720.6
|Resistance 2
|751.2
|Support 2
|708.1
|Resistance 3
|763.7
|Support 3
|699.05
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 26.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14252 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 550 k.
The technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend