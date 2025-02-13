LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 733.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.40 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.