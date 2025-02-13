Explore
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn Today
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 733.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.40 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 732.95 and closed at 731. The stock reached a high of 738.30 and a low of 717.25. SBI's market capitalization stood at 654,354.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 702.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 550,605 shares, reflecting active market participation amidst fluctuating price movements.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:32:55 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹732.40, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹733.25

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 732.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 720.6 and 742.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 720.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 742.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:18:18 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at 734.95. Over the past year, SBI's shares have risen by 5.38% to reach 734.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.76%
3 Months-10.74%
6 Months-10.57%
YTD-7.26%
1 Year5.38%
13 Feb 2025, 09:01:04 AM IST

13 Feb 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1742.15Support 1720.6
Resistance 2751.2Support 2708.1
Resistance 3763.7Support 3699.05
13 Feb 2025, 08:35:25 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 26.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12111111
    Hold5555
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14252 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 550 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00:07 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹731 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 738.30 & 717.25 yesterday to end at 733.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

