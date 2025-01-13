Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened and closed at ₹760.35, with a high of ₹760.8 and a low of ₹742. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹663,233.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 454,472 shares, reflecting active investor interest in the bank's performance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|757.2
|Support 1
|735.9
|Resistance 2
|770.95
|Support 2
|728.35
|Resistance 3
|778.5
|Support 3
|714.6
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹990.0, 33.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 454 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹760.8 & ₹742 yesterday to end at ₹743.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend