Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 835.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 839.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at 837.7 and closed at 835.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 845.25, while the low was 833. With a market capitalization of 748,908.81 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 912.1 and 543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 610,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22330 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 610 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹835.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 845.25 & 833 yesterday to end at 835.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.