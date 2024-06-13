Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at ₹837.7 and closed at ₹835.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹845.25, while the low was ₹833. With a market capitalization of ₹748,908.81 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 610,408 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 610 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹845.25 & ₹833 yesterday to end at ₹835.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend