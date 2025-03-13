Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹726.90 and closed at ₹722.90. The stock reached a high of ₹731.45 and a low of ₹724.35. With a market capitalization of ₹650,560.18 crore, SBI's performance reflected a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹679.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 62,618 shares for the day, indicating moderate investor activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for SBI is 2.42% lower than yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹725.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 733.52 and 726.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 726.42 and selling near hourly resistance 733.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|730.23
|Support 1
|726.98
|Resistance 2
|732.37
|Support 2
|725.87
|Resistance 3
|733.48
|Support 3
|723.73
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹731.45 & ₹724.35 yesterday to end at ₹728.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.