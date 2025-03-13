Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 722.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 726.90 and closed at 722.90. The stock reached a high of 731.45 and a low of 724.35. With a market capitalization of 650,560.18 crore, SBI's performance reflected a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 679.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 62,618 shares for the day, indicating moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -2.42% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for SBI is 2.42% lower than yesterday, with the stock priced at 725.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 733.52 and 726.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 726.42 and selling near hourly resistance 733.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1730.23Support 1726.98
Resistance 2732.37Support 2725.87
Resistance 3733.48Support 3723.73
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹722.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 731.45 & 724.35 yesterday to end at 728.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

