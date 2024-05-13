Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 818.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 805.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price TodayPremium
Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 828.7, reached a high of 832.1, and a low of 815.7 before closing at 819.65. The market capitalization stood at 730345.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 839.6 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 855049 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:43:04 AM IST

Sbi share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.34%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for SBI indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

13 May 2024, 09:35:11 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹805.65, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹818.35

The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 811.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 805.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 805.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:20:07 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The SBI share price dropped by 0.26% and is currently trading at 816.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant increase of 42.53% to 816.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months11.04%
6 Months41.04%
YTD27.3%
1 Year42.53%
13 May 2024, 09:05:07 AM IST

Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying SBI, and Jindal Steel & Power today

Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - State Bank of India (SBI), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-stock-recommendations-dharmesh-shah-of-icici-securities-suggests-buying-sbi-and-jindal-steel-power-tomorrow-11715446747039.html

13 May 2024, 09:05:06 AM IST

SBI: A balance of performance and valuation

Apart from loan growth, the focus is on sustaining NIM at the current level and the correction of a bloated cost-to-income ratio more through increasing income rather than cutting costs.

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/sbi-a-balance-of-performance-and-valuation-11715497708810.html

13 May 2024, 08:51:35 AM IST

Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1827.1Support 1811.05
Resistance 2837.6Support 2805.5
Resistance 3843.15Support 3795.0
13 May 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18212122
    Buy12101011
    Hold7663
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell2111
13 May 2024, 08:17:46 AM IST

Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21424 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 855 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹819.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 832.1 & 815.7 yesterday to end at 819.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

