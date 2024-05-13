Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹828.7, reached a high of ₹832.1, and a low of ₹815.7 before closing at ₹819.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹730345.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹839.6 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 855049 shares traded.
Sbi share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.34%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for SBI indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹805.65, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹818.35
The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of ₹811.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹805.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹805.5 then there can be further negative price movement.
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
The SBI share price dropped by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹816.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant increase of 42.53% to ₹816.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|11.04%
|6 Months
|41.04%
|YTD
|27.3%
|1 Year
|42.53%
Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|827.1
|Support 1
|811.05
|Resistance 2
|837.6
|Support 2
|805.5
|Resistance 3
|843.15
|Support 3
|795.0
Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21424 k
The trading volume yesterday was 0.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 855 k.
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹819.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹832.1 & ₹815.7 yesterday to end at ₹819.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
