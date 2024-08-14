Sbi Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹813.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹813. The stock reached a high of ₹819.4 and a low of ₹795.1. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹711,559.35 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 641,102 shares for SBI.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 21.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 641 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹819.4 & ₹795.1 yesterday to end at ₹797.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.