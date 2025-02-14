Sbi Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹735 and closed slightly lower at ₹733.25. The stock reached a high of ₹737.30 and a low of ₹726.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹649,045 crore, SBI's stock performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹912.10 and low of ₹702.10. The trading volume on BSE was 605,466 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|734.18
|Support 1
|723.83
|Resistance 2
|741.02
|Support 2
|720.32
|Resistance 3
|744.53
|Support 3
|713.48
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 27.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 605 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹737.30 & ₹726.05 yesterday to end at ₹727.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend