Sbi Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹742.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹743.15. The stock reached a high of ₹743.85 and a low of ₹722.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹663,322.4 crore, SBI's 52-week high is ₹912.10 and the low is ₹600.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 300,275 shares for SBI.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹743.85 & ₹722.5 yesterday to end at ₹729.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend