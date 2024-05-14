Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock up in positive trading trend today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹819, closed at ₹818.35 with a high of ₹819.4 and a low of ₹798.65. The market capitalization stood at 721,867.24 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹839.6 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume was 1,305,149 shares traded.
Sbi share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.34% lower than yesterday
The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 37.34% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹813.45, down by 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Sbi share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi touched a high of 813.7 & a low of 808.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|813.6
|Support 1
|807.9
|Resistance 2
|816.5
|Support 2
|805.1
|Resistance 3
|819.3
|Support 3
|802.2
Sbi Live Updates
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Sbi share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.51% to reach ₹813. Among its peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank saw a decline, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.16% and Sensex by 0.18%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1458.15
|2.35
|0.16
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1107743.53
|ICICI Bank
|1124.7
|-2.85
|-0.25
|1169.3
|898.85
|789802.09
|State Bank Of India
|813.0
|4.15
|0.51
|839.6
|543.15
|725570.95
|Axis Bank
|1125.0
|-9.85
|-0.87
|1182.8
|909.1
|347239.17
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1644.9
|3.75
|0.23
|2063.0
|1544.15
|326992.96
Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%
An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest in SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹813.15, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹808.85
Sbi share price is at ₹813.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹797.85 and ₹819.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹797.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 819.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at ₹816.10. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 39.89%, reaching ₹816.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|11.58%
|6 Months
|39.12%
|YTD
|25.97%
|1 Year
|39.89%
Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.1
|Support 1
|797.85
|Resistance 2
|830.1
|Support 2
|787.6
|Resistance 3
|840.35
|Support 3
|776.6
Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 3.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21532 k
The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1305 k.
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹818.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹819.4 & ₹798.65 yesterday to end at ₹818.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
