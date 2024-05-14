Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock up in positive trading trend today

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 808.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price TodayPremium
Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 819, closed at 818.35 with a high of 819.4 and a low of 798.65. The market capitalization stood at 721,867.24 crores. The 52-week high and low were 839.6 and 543.15 respectively. The BSE volume was 1,305,149 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:50:48 AM IST

Sbi share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.34% lower than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 37.34% lower than yesterday, with the price at 813.45, down by 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:40:15 AM IST

Sbi share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi touched a high of 813.7 & a low of 808.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1813.6Support 1807.9
Resistance 2816.5Support 2805.1
Resistance 3819.3Support 3802.2
14 May 2024, 10:13:51 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:59:59 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.51% to reach 813. Among its peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank saw a decline, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.16% and Sensex by 0.18%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1458.152.350.161757.81363.451107743.53
ICICI Bank1124.7-2.85-0.251169.3898.85789802.09
State Bank Of India813.04.150.51839.6543.15725570.95
Axis Bank1125.0-9.85-0.871182.8909.1347239.17
Kotak Mahindra Bank1644.93.750.232063.01544.15326992.96
14 May 2024, 09:46:38 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest in SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:31:48 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹813.15, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹808.85

Sbi share price is at 813.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 797.85 and 819.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 797.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 819.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20:41 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at 816.10. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 39.89%, reaching 816.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months11.58%
6 Months39.12%
YTD25.97%
1 Year39.89%
14 May 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1819.1Support 1797.85
Resistance 2830.1Support 2787.6
Resistance 3840.35Support 3776.6
14 May 2024, 08:35:31 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 3.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18212122
    Buy12101011
    Hold7663
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell2111
14 May 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21532 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1305 k.

14 May 2024, 08:01:41 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹818.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 819.4 & 798.65 yesterday to end at 818.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

