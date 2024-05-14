Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock up in positive trading trend today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹819, closed at ₹818.35 with a high of ₹819.4 and a low of ₹798.65. The market capitalization stood at 721,867.24 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹839.6 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume was 1,305,149 shares traded.
The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 37.34% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹813.45, down by 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Sbi touched a high of 813.7 & a low of 808.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|813.6
|Support 1
|807.9
|Resistance 2
|816.5
|Support 2
|805.1
|Resistance 3
|819.3
|Support 3
|802.2
Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.51% to reach ₹813. Among its peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank saw a decline, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.16% and Sensex by 0.18%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1458.15
|2.35
|0.16
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1107743.53
|ICICI Bank
|1124.7
|-2.85
|-0.25
|1169.3
|898.85
|789802.09
|State Bank Of India
|813.0
|4.15
|0.51
|839.6
|543.15
|725570.95
|Axis Bank
|1125.0
|-9.85
|-0.87
|1182.8
|909.1
|347239.17
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1644.9
|3.75
|0.23
|2063.0
|1544.15
|326992.96
An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest in SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Sbi share price is at ₹813.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹797.85 and ₹819.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹797.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 819.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of SBI has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at ₹816.10. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 39.89%, reaching ₹816.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|11.58%
|6 Months
|39.12%
|YTD
|25.97%
|1 Year
|39.89%
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.1
|Support 1
|797.85
|Resistance 2
|830.1
|Support 2
|787.6
|Resistance 3
|840.35
|Support 3
|776.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 3.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1305 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹819.4 & ₹798.65 yesterday to end at ₹818.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
