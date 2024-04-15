Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹778.95, reached a high of ₹779.5, and closed at ₹779. The lowest point for the day was ₹764.65. The market capitalization stood at 684293.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹793.5 and ₹525 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 911540 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|18.21%
|6 Months
|33.0%
|YTD
|19.35%
|1 Year
|43.78%
The current price of SBI stock is ₹766.75 with a percent change of -1.57% and a net change of -12.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, SBI on the BSE had a trading volume of 911,540 shares with a closing price of ₹779.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!