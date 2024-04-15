Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 779 per share. The stock is currently trading at 766.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 778.95, reached a high of 779.5, and closed at 779. The lowest point for the day was 764.65. The market capitalization stood at 684293.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 793.5 and 525 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 911540 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months18.21%
6 Months33.0%
YTD19.35%
1 Year43.78%
15 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹766.75, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹779

The current price of SBI stock is 766.75 with a percent change of -1.57% and a net change of -12.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹779 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI on the BSE had a trading volume of 911,540 shares with a closing price of 779.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.