Sbi Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 729.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 748.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 730.6 and closed slightly lower at 729.6. The stock reached a high of 756.9 and a low of 730.6 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stands at 651,051.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 687,121 shares for SBI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1758.72Support 1734.67
Resistance 2769.88Support 2721.78
Resistance 3782.77Support 3710.62
15 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 30.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
15 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11513 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:07 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹729.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 756.9 & 730.6 yesterday to end at 748.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

