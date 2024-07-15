Sbi Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock opened at ₹856.7 and closed at ₹856.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹863.4, while the low was ₹855.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹767204.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.1, and the 52-week low is ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 905757 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹860.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant gain of 46.79% to reach ₹860.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|3 Months
|3.45%
|6 Months
|35.68%
|YTD
|33.9%
|1 Year
|46.79%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|862.83
|Support 1
|855.13
|Resistance 2
|866.77
|Support 2
|851.37
|Resistance 3
|870.53
|Support 3
|847.43
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 7.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18210 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 905 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹856.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹863.4 & ₹855.5 yesterday to end at ₹859.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend