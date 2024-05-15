Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at ₹820.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹818.15

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹812.7 and closed at ₹808.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹822, while the lowest was ₹808. The market capitalization stood at ₹730,167.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹839.6 and the low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 365,478 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi has a 10.36% MF holding & 11.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 10.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.91% in december to 11.09% in march quarter.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 17.34%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 15.85% and 16.59% respectively.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI has shown an EPS growth of 44.13% and a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 4391885.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, the SBI share price increased by 0.28% to reach ₹820.4, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. HDFC Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the upswing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1438.85
|-22.95
|-1.57
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1093081.49
|ICICI Bank
|1124.6
|3.8
|0.34
|1169.3
|898.85
|789731.87
|State Bank Of India
|820.4
|2.25
|0.28
|839.6
|543.15
|732175.16
|Axis Bank
|1126.85
|4.5
|0.4
|1182.8
|909.1
|347810.18
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1649.0
|2.9
|0.18
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327808.01
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹818.05 and a high of ₹825.35.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 0.75%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -10.98% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded by 3 PM is 10.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹820.4, down by 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed today at ₹820.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹818.15
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price closed the day at ₹820.4 - a 0.28% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 823.68 , 828.12 , 830.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 816.43 , 813.62 , 809.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Sbi Share Price Today Live:
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹820.65, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹818.15
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at ₹820.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.27 and ₹824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|811.84
|10 Days
|818.04
|20 Days
|790.11
|50 Days
|769.52
|100 Days
|711.63
|300 Days
|647.84
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.84% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 2 PM is down by 20.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹821.5, a decrease of 0.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 821.73 and 819.33 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 819.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 821.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|821.5
|Support 1
|819.45
|Resistance 2
|822.35
|Support 2
|818.25
|Resistance 3
|823.55
|Support 3
|817.4
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹820.2, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹818.15
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹820.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.27 and ₹824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -19.15% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 1 PM is 19.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹820, down by 0.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume might signal a further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth within the range of 822.83 and 818.68 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support level of 818.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 822.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|821.73
|Support 1
|819.33
|Resistance 2
|822.82
|Support 2
|818.02
|Resistance 3
|824.13
|Support 3
|816.93
SBI FD rate hike: State Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rate on these tenors. Check latest FD rates here
https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/sbi-fd-rate-hike-state-bank-of-india-raises-fixed-deposit-interest-rate-on-these-tenors-check-latest-fd-rates-here-11715758599641.html
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹818.05 and a high of ₹825.35 on the current day.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -1.10% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SBI until 12 AM is down by 1.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹819.95, a decrease of 0.22%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 824.95 and 818.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 818.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 824.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.83
|Support 1
|818.68
|Resistance 2
|825.07
|Support 2
|816.77
|Resistance 3
|826.98
|Support 3
|814.53
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|811.84
|10 Days
|818.04
|20 Days
|790.11
|50 Days
|769.52
|100 Days
|711.63
|300 Days
|647.84
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹822.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹818.15
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹822.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.27 and ₹824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.21% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 13.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹822.45, down by 0.53%. Both volume and price are key indicators to analyze trends in the market. A positive price trend coupled with higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 822.57 and 816.97 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 816.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 822.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|824.95
|Support 1
|818.05
|Resistance 2
|828.4
|Support 2
|814.6
|Resistance 3
|831.85
|Support 3
|811.15
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹824.25, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹818.15
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at ₹824.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.27 and ₹824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.52% to reach ₹822.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are declining, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.04% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1447.8
|-14.0
|-0.96
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1099880.73
|ICICI Bank
|1117.95
|-2.85
|-0.25
|1169.3
|898.85
|785062.01
|State Bank Of India
|822.4
|4.25
|0.52
|839.6
|543.15
|733960.09
|Axis Bank
|1121.65
|-0.7
|-0.06
|1182.8
|909.1
|346205.17
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1646.25
|0.15
|0.01
|2063.0
|1544.15
|327261.33
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 5.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.42% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SBI until 10 AM is 17.42% lower compared to yesterday. The price of SBI shares was at ₹822.35, showing a decrease of 0.51%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume implies a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 824.1 & a low of 818.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.57
|Support 1
|816.97
|Resistance 2
|826.13
|Support 2
|814.93
|Resistance 3
|828.17
|Support 3
|811.37
Sbi Share Price Live Updates:
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price increased by 0.65% to reach ₹823.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank is declining, but ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1454.1
|-7.7
|-0.53
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1104666.78
|ICICI Bank
|1121.35
|0.55
|0.05
|1169.3
|898.85
|787449.61
|State Bank Of India
|823.45
|5.3
|0.65
|839.6
|543.15
|734897.17
|Axis Bank
|1129.0
|6.65
|0.59
|1182.8
|909.1
|348473.8
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1650.25
|4.15
|0.25
|2063.0
|1544.15
|328056.5
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates a potential slowdown in the current upward trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹824, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹818.15
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹824 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.27 and ₹824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching ₹823.10. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 40.61% to ₹823.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.03%
|3 Months
|12.25%
|6 Months
|40.74%
|YTD
|27.44%
|1 Year
|40.61%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|824.77
|Support 1
|810.27
|Resistance 2
|830.83
|Support 2
|801.83
|Resistance 3
|839.27
|Support 3
|795.77
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21294 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹808.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹822 & ₹808 yesterday to end at ₹808.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!