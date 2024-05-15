Hello User
Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at 820.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's 818.15

48 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 818.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Highlights

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 812.7 and closed at 808.85. The highest price reached during the day was 822, while the lowest was 808. The market capitalization stood at 730,167.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 839.6 and the low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 365,478 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi has a 10.36% MF holding & 11.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 10.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.91% in december to 11.09% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 17.34%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 15.85% and 16.59% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI has shown an EPS growth of 44.13% and a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 4391885.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

15 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, the SBI share price increased by 0.28% to reach 820.4, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. HDFC Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the upswing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1438.85-22.95-1.571757.81363.451093081.49
ICICI Bank1124.63.80.341169.3898.85789731.87
State Bank Of India820.42.250.28839.6543.15732175.16
Axis Bank1126.854.50.41182.8909.1347810.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1649.02.90.182063.01544.15327808.01
15 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 818.05 and a high of 825.35.

15 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 0.75%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -10.98% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded by 3 PM is 10.98% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 820.4, down by 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed today at ₹820.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹818.15

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price closed the day at 820.4 - a 0.28% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 823.68 , 828.12 , 830.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 816.43 , 813.62 , 809.18.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹820.65, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹818.15

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 820.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 810.27 and 824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days811.84
10 Days818.04
20 Days790.11
50 Days769.52
100 Days711.63
300 Days647.84
15 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:54 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.84% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 2 PM is down by 20.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 821.5, a decrease of 0.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 821.73 and 819.33 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 819.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 821.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1821.5Support 1819.45
Resistance 2822.35Support 2818.25
Resistance 3823.55Support 3817.4
15 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹820.2, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹818.15

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 820.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 810.27 and 824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -19.15% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 1 PM is 19.15% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 820, down by 0.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume might signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth within the range of 822.83 and 818.68 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support level of 818.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 822.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1821.73Support 1819.33
Resistance 2822.82Support 2818.02
Resistance 3824.13Support 3816.93
15 May 2024, 01:26 PM IST SBI FD rate hike: State Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rate on these tenors. Check latest FD rates here

SBI FD rate hike: State Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rate on these tenors. Check latest FD rates here

15 May 2024, 01:18 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 818.05 and a high of 825.35 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -1.10% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SBI until 12 AM is down by 1.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 819.95, a decrease of 0.22%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 824.95 and 818.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 818.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 824.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.83Support 1818.68
Resistance 2825.07Support 2816.77
Resistance 3826.98Support 3814.53
15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days811.84
10 Days818.04
20 Days790.11
50 Days769.52
100 Days711.63
300 Days647.84
15 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹822.3, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹818.15

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 822.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 810.27 and 824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.21% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 13.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 822.45, down by 0.53%. Both volume and price are key indicators to analyze trends in the market. A positive price trend coupled with higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 822.57 and 816.97 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 816.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 822.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1824.95Support 1818.05
Resistance 2828.4Support 2814.6
Resistance 3831.85Support 3811.15
15 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹824.25, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹818.15

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 824.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 810.27 and 824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, SBI's share price rose by 0.52% to reach 822.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are declining, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.04% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1447.8-14.0-0.961757.81363.451099880.73
ICICI Bank1117.95-2.85-0.251169.3898.85785062.01
State Bank Of India822.44.250.52839.6543.15733960.09
Axis Bank1121.65-0.7-0.061182.8909.1346205.17
Kotak Mahindra Bank1646.250.150.012063.01544.15327261.33
15 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.42% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SBI until 10 AM is 17.42% lower compared to yesterday. The price of SBI shares was at 822.35, showing a decrease of 0.51%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume implies a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 824.1 & a low of 818.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.57Support 1816.97
Resistance 2826.13Support 2814.93
Resistance 3828.17Support 3811.37
15 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBI's share price increased by 0.65% to reach 823.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank is declining, but ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1454.1-7.7-0.531757.81363.451104666.78
ICICI Bank1121.350.550.051169.3898.85787449.61
State Bank Of India823.455.30.65839.6543.15734897.17
Axis Bank1129.06.650.591182.8909.1348473.8
Kotak Mahindra Bank1650.254.150.252063.01544.15328056.5
15 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates a potential slowdown in the current upward trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

15 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹824, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹818.15

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 824 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 810.27 and 824.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 810.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 824.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching 823.10. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 40.61% to 823.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.03%
3 Months12.25%
6 Months40.74%
YTD27.44%
1 Year40.61%
15 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1824.77Support 1810.27
Resistance 2830.83Support 2801.83
Resistance 3839.27Support 3795.77
15 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21294 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.

15 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹808.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 822 & 808 yesterday to end at 808.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

