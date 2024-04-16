Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹751.5, reached a high of ₹763, and a low of ₹748.5 before closing at ₹766.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹676261.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹793.5 and ₹525, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 719,175 shares traded.
State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
The State Bank of India stock reached a low of ₹747.5 and a high of ₹754.9 on the current trading day.
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹748.2, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹756.85
The current price of SBI stock is ₹748.2 with a percent decrease of -1.14% and a net change of -8.65 points. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
Top active options for Sbi
Top active call options for Sbi at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.55 (-30.73%) & ₹12.0 (-26.83%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sbi at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹10.75 (+32.72%) & ₹6.7 (+31.37%) respectively.
Sbi share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1496.5
|1.55
|0.1
|1757.8
|1363.45
|835008.51
|ICICI Bank
|1070.75
|-8.05
|-0.75
|1116.45
|881.65
|747684.99
|State Bank Of India
|750.0
|-6.85
|-0.91
|793.5
|525.25
|669345.89
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1791.3
|-6.55
|-0.36
|2063.0
|1666.8
|355851.88
|Axis Bank
|1054.0
|-4.55
|-0.43
|1151.5
|850.0
|324300.2
Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹748.3, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹756.85
The current price of SBI stock is ₹748.3 with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -8.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
State Bank Of India's stock reached a high of ₹754.90 and a low of ₹749.95 on the current trading day.
Sbi April futures opened at 753.15 as against previous close of 758.25
SBI, a leading Indian banking institution, has a spot price of 752.75. The bid price is 754.4 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 754.55 with an offer quantity of 1500. SBI has a high open interest of 92,395,500, reflecting strong investor interest in the stock.
Sbi Live Updates
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹754.3, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹756.85
The current stock price of SBI is ₹754.3 with a percent change of -0.34% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|3 Months
|18.23%
|6 Months
|31.59%
|YTD
|17.98%
|1 Year
|42.13%
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹757.75, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹766.75
The current price of SBI stock is ₹757.75 with a net change of -9 and a percent change of -1.17. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% or ₹9. Overall, SBI stock has experienced a slight decline in value based on the current data.
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹766.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, SBI on BSE had a volume of 719,175 shares with a closing price of ₹766.75.
