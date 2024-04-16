Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 756.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 748.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price TodayPremium
Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 751.5, reached a high of 763, and a low of 748.5 before closing at 766.75. The market capitalization stood at 676261.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 793.5 and 525, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 719,175 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:11:58 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low of 747.5 and a high of 754.9 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02:59 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹748.2, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹756.85

The current price of SBI stock is 748.2 with a percent decrease of -1.14% and a net change of -8.65 points. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:42:20 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 760.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.55 (-30.73%) & 12.0 (-26.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 740.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 10.75 (+32.72%) & 6.7 (+31.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1496.51.550.11757.81363.45835008.51
ICICI Bank1070.75-8.05-0.751116.45881.65747684.99
State Bank Of India750.0-6.85-0.91793.5525.25669345.89
Kotak Mahindra Bank1791.3-6.55-0.362063.01666.8355851.88
Axis Bank1054.0-4.55-0.431151.5850.0324300.2
16 Apr 2024, 10:22:12 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹748.3, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹756.85

The current price of SBI stock is 748.3 with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -8.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:13:08 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank Of India's stock reached a high of 754.90 and a low of 749.95 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00:51 AM IST

Sbi April futures opened at 753.15 as against previous close of 758.25

SBI, a leading Indian banking institution, has a spot price of 752.75. The bid price is 754.4 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 754.55 with an offer quantity of 1500. SBI has a high open interest of 92,395,500, reflecting strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52:45 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40:42 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹754.3, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹756.85

The current stock price of SBI is 754.3 with a percent change of -0.34% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.95%
3 Months18.23%
6 Months31.59%
YTD17.98%
1 Year42.13%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02:48 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹757.75, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹766.75

The current price of SBI stock is 757.75 with a net change of -9 and a percent change of -1.17. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% or 9. Overall, SBI stock has experienced a slight decline in value based on the current data.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹766.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI on BSE had a volume of 719,175 shares with a closing price of 766.75.

