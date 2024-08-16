Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹800.7 and closed at ₹797.3. The stock reached a high of ₹809 and a low of ₹800.4. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹717,092.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹912.1, while the 52-week low is ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 287,718 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹807.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹812.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹812.93 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has risen by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹807.80 today. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 43.19%, reaching ₹807.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.7%
|3 Months
|-9.68%
|6 Months
|8.02%
|YTD
|25.07%
|1 Year
|43.19%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|807.97
|Support 1
|799.22
|Resistance 2
|812.93
|Support 2
|795.43
|Resistance 3
|816.72
|Support 3
|790.47
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 20.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 287 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹809 & ₹800.4 yesterday to end at ₹803.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.