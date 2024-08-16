Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 802.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.