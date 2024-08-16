Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 802.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 800.7 and closed at 797.3. The stock reached a high of 809 and a low of 800.4. SBI's market capitalization stands at 717,092.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 912.1, while the 52-week low is 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 287,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹808.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹802.95

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 807.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 812.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 812.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has risen by 0.60% and is currently trading at 807.80 today. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 43.19%, reaching 807.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.7%
3 Months-9.68%
6 Months8.02%
YTD25.07%
1 Year43.19%
16 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1807.97Support 1799.22
Resistance 2812.93Support 2795.43
Resistance 3816.72Support 3790.47
16 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 20.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy13131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17039 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 287 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹797.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 809 & 800.4 yesterday to end at 803.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.