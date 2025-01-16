Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 748.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 754 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 753.7 and closed at 748.1, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 758.85 and a low of 750.35 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stood at 667,695.50 crore, with a BSE volume of 171,791 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:15:50 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 1.51%, currently trading at 765.40. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 18.34%, reaching 765.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, now standing at 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.26%
3 Months-0.6%
6 Months-14.42%
YTD-5.19%
1 Year18.34%
16 Jan 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1757.97Support 1749.07
Resistance 2762.88Support 2745.08
Resistance 3766.87Support 3740.17
16 Jan 2025, 08:33:45 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 29.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
16 Jan 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11513 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:01:49 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹748.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 758.85 & 750.35 yesterday to end at 754. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

