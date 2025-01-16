Sbi Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹753.7 and closed at ₹748.1, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹758.85 and a low of ₹750.35 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹667,695.50 crore, with a BSE volume of 171,791 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 1.51%, currently trading at ₹765.40. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 18.34%, reaching ₹765.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, now standing at 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.26%
|3 Months
|-0.6%
|6 Months
|-14.42%
|YTD
|-5.19%
|1 Year
|18.34%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|757.97
|Support 1
|749.07
|Resistance 2
|762.88
|Support 2
|745.08
|Resistance 3
|766.87
|Support 3
|740.17
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 29.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11513 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹748.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹758.85 & ₹750.35 yesterday to end at ₹754. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend