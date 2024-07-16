Sbi Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹860, closed at ₹859.65 with a high of ₹886.9 and a low of ₹860. The market capitalization stood at ₹786,793.79 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹912.1 and the low was at ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,981,455 shares traded.
16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1981 k.
16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹859.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹886.9 & ₹860 yesterday to end at ₹881.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend