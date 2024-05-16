Active Stocks
Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at ₹812.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹820.4

Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 820.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 812.9 per share.

Sbi Share Price Highlights

Sbi Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 821.95 and closed at 818.15. The high for the day was 825.35 and the low was 818.05. The market capitalization was 732175.16 crore. The 52-week high was 839.60 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 282771 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:00:01 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi has a 10.36% MF holding & 11.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 10.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.91% in december to 11.09% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:37:31 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 17.34%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates predict the ROE for the current fiscal year to be 15.85% and for the upcoming fiscal year to be 16.59%.

16 May 2024, 07:10:59 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: SBI has shown an EPS growth of 44.13% and a revenue growth of 16.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 4391885.00 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth for revenue and profit for the quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:35:31 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 3.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 06:06:07 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The price of SBI shares has decreased by 1.04% to 811.9, while other banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are showing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1460.1521.31.481757.81363.451109262.91
ICICI Bank1131.26.60.591169.3898.85794366.61
State Bank Of India811.9-8.5-1.04839.6543.15724589.24
Axis Bank1140.1512.551.111182.8909.1351915.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1671.920.651.252063.01544.15332360.34
16 May 2024, 05:33:15 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: On the current day, the State Bank of India stock reached a low of 797.5 and a high of 826.

16 May 2024, 04:32:29 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.96%; Futures open interest increased by 3.45%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in SBI may indicate potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 03:51:21 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed today at ₹812.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹820.4

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price closed the day at 812.9 - a 0.91% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 826.85 , 840.9 , 855.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 798.05 , 783.3 , 769.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:51:15 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 112.94% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI's trading volume by 3 PM is 112.94% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 812.9, up by -0.91%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:34:24 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:12:58 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹811.8, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹820.4

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 816.43 & second support of 813.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 809.18. If the stock price breaks the final support of 809.18 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 03:02:07 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:58:22 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 02:56:18 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 118.91% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 2 PM is 118.91% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 808.2, up by -1.49%. Volume traded is a key indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:43:25 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 807.83 and 802.33 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 802.33 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 807.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1806.03Support 1798.53
Resistance 2809.27Support 2794.27
Resistance 3813.53Support 3791.03
16 May 2024, 02:12:12 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 2.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:11:15 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹801.25, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹820.4

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 801.25 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 809.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 01:45:48 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 89.62% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume of SBI traded is 89.62% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at 799.4, showing a decrease of -2.56%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:42:12 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI reached a peak of 809.5 and a bottom of 804.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 804.1 and 800.1, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 01:16:08 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.6%; Futures open interest increased by 2.63%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for SBI, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:02:00 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank of India stock reached a low of 804.5 and a high of 826 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:46:35 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 80.94% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of SBI until 12 AM has increased by 80.94% compared to yesterday, with the price at 808.85, showing a decrease of -1.41%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:37:11 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 815.33 and 805.88 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 805.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 815.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 12:27:04 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:23:19 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

16 May 2024, 12:19:41 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹810.75, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹820.4

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has broken the first support of 816.43 & second support of 813.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 809.18. If the stock price breaks the final support of 809.18 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 11:54:14 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 75.96% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 11 AM is 75.96% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 806.35, up by -1.71%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:42:05 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI reached a high of 817.45 and a low of 808.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 813.58 and 809.72, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 11:20:13 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹808.9, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹820.4

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 808.9 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 809.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 11:16:05 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of SBI dropped by 1.17% to reach 810.8. Among its peers, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank experienced declines, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a slight decrease of 0.14% and 0.21% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1440.551.70.121757.81363.451094372.97
ICICI Bank1117.1-7.5-0.671169.3898.85784465.11
State Bank Of India810.8-9.6-1.17839.6543.15723607.54
Axis Bank1114.95-12.65-1.121182.8909.1344137.16
Kotak Mahindra Bank1658.57.250.442063.01544.15329696.53
16 May 2024, 11:01:41 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:51:19 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 56.73% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The volume of SBI traded until 10 AM is 56.73% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 815.3, up by -0.62%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further price decline.

16 May 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi touched a high of 824.45 & a low of 815.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 10:12:12 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:55:14 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The SBI share price has increased by 0.09% today, reaching 821.15 in line with other banking peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.27% each, respectively.

16 May 2024, 09:47:09 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.42%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Sbi indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:37:16 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹822.5, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹820.4

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 822.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 816.43 and 823.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 816.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 823.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:22:13 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The price of SBI shares has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 825.90. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 39.91% to reach 825.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.

16 May 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 08:38:47 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:23:05 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21174 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.

16 May 2024, 08:00:38 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹818.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 825.35 & 818.05 yesterday to end at 818.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

