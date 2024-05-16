Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi closed today at ₹ 812.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹ 820.4

LIVE UPDATES

48 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade

Sbi Share Price Highlights : Sbi stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 820.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 812.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.